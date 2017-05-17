MUSIC: Gee2ii – Young Girl

​Onwuemena Chizem Gabriel better known as Gee2ii (​​@gee2ii) is a talented reggae dance hall artist who hail from Agbor ika north east local goverment area of delta state. Gee2ii is the 1st officially signed artist under ALLTYMZ ENTERTAINMENT a label based in indonesia.

He started singing professionally in the year 2009 after featuring in mode9 hit track Swaggaman dope ft sugarboy of gworldwide ,Gee2ii release his 1st official single tittled “young girl” produced by chymz.

​Follow on Twitter/IG:- @gee2ii ​.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Gee2ii-Young-Girl-mixed-2.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

​

The post MUSIC: Gee2ii – Young Girl appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

