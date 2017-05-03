MUSIC: Geniuzz – Love & Affection
Effyzzie Music Group presents the highly anticipated single “Love & Affection” by Geniuzz.
The mid-tempo track which can described as a sexy fusion of reggae and afro-pop, serves as the lead single of Geniuzz’ extended play “A Slice Of Geniuzz” #ASOG. The E.P is expected to be release digitally in the second quarter of 2017.
“Love & Affection” is available on all music stores and digital platforms.
Enjoy!
