MUSIC: Geniuzz – Love & Affection

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Effyzzie Music Group presents the highly anticipated single “Love & Affection” by Geniuzz.
The mid-tempo track which can described as a sexy fusion of reggae and afro-pop, serves as the lead single of Geniuzz’ extended play “A Slice Of Geniuzz” #ASOG. The E.P is expected to be release digitally in the second quarter of 2017.

“Love & Affection” is available on all music stores and digital platforms.

Enjoy!

 

