MUSIC: iMike – Nwata

Michael Okechukwu Anyasodo was born on December 10th 1988 in Warri, Delta State, now known as iMike won MTN Project Fame Season 2. He is undoubtedly a very talented musician with hit singles like “Fine Fine Lady”, “Adaure “Never Far” and more.

He was indeed the people’s favorite, so much so that he was nicknamed “The boy wey get swagger” during his time in the Project Fame Academy. Mike won over the hearts of millions of Nigerians who fell in love with the young star instantly for his charming/engaging personality and energetic performances.. He is very much the same energetic, humorous and endearing young man everyone has grown to love and anticipate so much from.

iMIKE took some time out of the music scene to rebrand and enhance his music skills and he is back with this banging new hit single, which he floats under his own music outfit ITERTAINMENT.

Known for his soothing voice and lyrical strength, NWA’TA is a song that depict the beauty in a woman and it is set to keep the fans dancing… iMIKE defines his own genre of music which is called BONGO music.. iMIKE can be known to be vast in RnB, Reggae, and Hip Hop which he has proven overtime with his previous singles.

You must love iMIKE.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/iMike-Nwata.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

