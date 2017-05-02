MUSIC: J-Roc – Shape Of Your Love (Ed Sheeran Cover)
To mark this birthday reggae/dance-hall act J-Roc releases a brilliant cover of Ed Sheeran’s smash “Shape Of You”.
The gifted act who collaborated with Burna Boy on the Leriq produced “Lemme Know”; calls his take on the record “Shape Of Your Love”.
Amazing cover, please check on it and Happy Birthday J-Roc!
