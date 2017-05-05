MUSIC: Jhybo – YalaYolo (Prod. by Popito)
Jhybo Rapwoli, the Adura Elijah crooner and Lima Sound CEO releases his 3rd single for 2017 called YalaYolo.
YalaYolo is a love me up dance hall track that will surely get you moving. After his recent hip hop releases – Iya Yin Remix & Ija Omode, Jhybo pays attention to his ‘dance hall’ fans with this sweet feel good gbedu.
YalaYolo was produced by the talented Popito and mixed/mastered by Brain on the mix.
