MUSIC: JimmyKing – Pull Up

R&B singer, JimmyKing is back after a long hiatus from music. His previous singles “Pillow Talk (Cover)” and “Romantic (Cover)” where just a tip of what to expect from his new project that he is working on.

JimmyKing returns with a mid-tempo Dancehall / Afropop rhythm titled “PULL UP”, produced by an amazing fast-rising producer, DY Grillo, mixed by Somex.

JimmyKing takes you on a journey in this club groove hit single; which is going to be every DJs favourite.Update your playlist now with this new single and enjoy good music.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Pull-Up.mp3

