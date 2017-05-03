MUSIC: JimmyKing – Pull Up
R&B singer, JimmyKing is back after a long hiatus from music. His previous singles “Pillow Talk (Cover)” and “Romantic (Cover)” where just a tip of what to expect from his new project that he is working on.
JimmyKing returns with a mid-tempo Dancehall / Afropop rhythm titled “PULL UP”, produced by an amazing fast-rising producer, DY Grillo, mixed by Somex.
JimmyKing takes you on a journey in this club groove hit single; which is going to be every DJs favourite.Update your playlist now with this new single and enjoy good music.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: JimmyKing – Pull Up appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!