MUSIC: KaySnap Ft. Phenom – Panty
Kingsley Ahams a.k.a Kaysnap is a Lagos based indie artiste, and He collaborates with Phenom on this patua infused record called ‘Panty’.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: KaySnap Ft. Phenom – Panty appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!