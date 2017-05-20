Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Kizin – Ijo Baba Fela (Prod. by LahLah)

Real name Kazeem Olamilekan Afeez. He hails from Ikare Akoko in the Northen Senatorial District of Ondo State. He is 22 year old. He has featured many hit songs in his native Ondo state traversing the entertainment atmosphere. He is known by the stage name KIZIN. his hits include but certainly not restricted to Burry Mansion, Khoba, In my party, 9ja Girls produced by Dre san, Ikare yam Festival ft Small doctor and the latest IJo Fela. He is a congenital musician of no mean repute, a lyrical guru, a dancer and a songwriter.

He has many followers on facebook and Twitter. His Instagram twitter and Snapchat handle is @conakizin. He is into many Genre of musics from hip hop to pop and lately Afro musics. He was inspired by the struggle of late legendary Afro pop musicain Fela Anikulapo Kuti into Afro pop. In Fela s honor he dropped Ijo fela. #erege dance.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

