MUSIC: Klever Jay Ft. Reekado Banks – Kini Level Yen

Klever Jay returns with a Sweet tune featuring Reekado Banks.

One of Nigeria’s ever consistent act KLEVER JAY who’s known for his vocal dexterity comes with a mid tempo Vibe titled KINI LEVEL YEN with a superb Joint force from Mavin’s finest REEKADO BANKS and song been Produced by Lahlah.

Enjoy!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Klever-Jay-Ft.-Reekado-Banks-Kini-Level-Yen.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Klever Jay Ft. Reekado Banks – Kini Level Yen appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

