MUSIC: Kwality x Mr Reignz – Bad Girl (Prod. By Kwality)

BAD GIRL, is a certified club banger coming all the way from the city that made West Coast legend Snoop Dogg. The song was produced and performed by Kwality, a Long Beach (LB), California based hit-maker; and featured by fellow Fire Flames Entertainment (FFE) artist Mr. Reignz.

This blazing track is the follow up to the recent (FFE) hit single “OKU(Fire)” by Mr. Reignz which was also produced and featured by Kwality as well. Be sure to have a handkerchief or towel available because this jam will definitely make you sweat on the dancefloor.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Kwality-x-Mr-Reignz-Bad-Girl-Prod-By-Kwality.mp3

