MUSIC: Lardort – Steady (Prod. by Badman)

Egberongbe Olayiwola, whole stage name is Lardort hails from Abeokuta Nigeria, currently a Law Student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Lardort who just started his own Movement which he call “Sin City Family” which according to him is not a record label but a powerful family movement.

Some months ealier he dropped his first official single titled “My Baby” which was co-produced by Killertunes and Badman which gained massive airplay, Lardort is Back with his latest single titled “STEADY” produced by Badman, you can reach him on Instagram and Twitter @kinglardort.

