MUSIC: Lardort – Steady (Prod. by Badman)

Egberongbe Olayiwola, whole stage name is Lardort hails from Abeokuta Nigeria, currently a Law Student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Lardort who just started his own Movement which he call “Sin City Family” which according to him is not a record label but a powerful family movement.

Some months ealier he dropped his first official single titled “My Baby” which was co-produced by Killertunes and Badman which gained massive airplay, Lardort is Back with his latest single titled “STEADY” produced by Badman, you can reach him on Instagram and Twitter @kinglardort.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Lardort-Steady.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Lardort – Steady (Prod. by Badman) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

