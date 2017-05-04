MUSIC: LEDO – Sweet (Prod. Frezzy)
After the successful release of her debute single “Mash up” Ledo is back with this new single titled “Sweet”. Sweet is a love song with a fusion of reggae dancehall. The song was produced and mixed By “Frezzy” Ledo is signed to Bad Dog Entertainment.
