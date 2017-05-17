Pages Navigation Menu

Music legend, LA Reid sacked over s*xual harassment claims

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

L.A. Reid, one of the music world’s top executives who helped launch the careers of myriad stars including Rihanna and Justin Bieber, has left Epic Records after reported harassment allegations. The 60-year-old has been chairman and CEO since 2011 of Epic, a unit of Sony Music that has been home to some of the top …

