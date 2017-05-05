MUSIC: May D – Koba
Following the astounding success of “Row Your Boat” featuring American duo Rock City, May D unlocks a new single titled “Koba”.
The pop star prays that he does not land in trouble, due to his carnal desires.
Enjoy!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: May D – Koba appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!