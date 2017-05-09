MUSIC: Minz – Odoyewu | Story (Prod. by Minz)

Africa’s fireboy, Minz releases two amazing songs titled Odoyewu (My Love) and Story. The super talented independent artist/producer who thrilled us with his previous single, “Talk”, mixes a blend of afrobeat, reggae, trap and rnb to give us a style that is very unique to him.

Odoyewu was produced by one Of the sickest producers coming up right now, Mowizzy and Minz himself. Story was produced by Minz.

He is definitely one to watch out for this year. Odoyewu and Story are now available in all stores and digital platforms worldwide. Follow him on twitter/Instagram @minznse.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Minz-Odoyewu-Prod.-Mowizzy-Minz.mp3

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Minz-Story-Prod.-Minz.mp3

Story (Prod. by Minz)

