MUSIC: Mr V2dc – Rain – 360Nobs.com

|
|
Mr V2DC returns to the scene with amazing vocals to his new single 'RAIN', Mr V2DC latest single, is a song that integrates Afro sound. On this rendition, Mr V2DC worked with ace producer @drizzlecokeboy . Mr V2DC is a Nigerian music artist , who has …
