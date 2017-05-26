MUSIC: Niyola ft. Adekunle Gold – Where Is The Love – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
MUSIC: Niyola ft. Adekunle Gold – Where Is The Love
360Nobs.com
NIYOLA is still not holding back but serve her loving fans nothing but good music.Making her presence felt for the first time in 2017 she decides to take a twist with this classic and Epic number which she tagged “Where Is The Love” that will for sure …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!