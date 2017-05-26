MUSIC: Niyola ft. Adekunle Gold – Where Is The Love

NIYOLA is still not holding back but serve her loving fans nothing but good music.Making her presence felt for the first time in 2017 she decides to take a twist with this classic and Epic number which she tagged “Where Is The Love” that will for sure leave you breathless.

“If anyone must be truly great, they must be willing to serve. As artists, we have the responsibility of spreading positivity and hope with our gifts. Adekunle Gold lends his powerful voice to this cause. In an era where carnage, hatred and fear prevail, the deliberate intention of this song is to remind us that, even with our different faces and races , the one thing that binds us all is our humanity.”

This is way more than just music it’s indeed an Experience so brace yourself hit the listen and download button and enjoy this masterpiece produced by the talented T.K enjoy!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Niyola-Where-Is-The-Love-ft-Adekunle-Gold.mp3

DOWNLOAD HERE

