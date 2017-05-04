Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Real Skillz & PG Blao ft. MC Maykoos – Turbulence

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

After receiving exclusives and positive reviews for their debut single ‘Wont Slow My Roll’, hip-hop duo of Real Skillz & PG Blao has got a new offering for lovers of good music.

‘Turbulence’ features comic act Mc Maykoos and is coming merely weeks before the release of their full joint-EP which has been tagged THE LAUNCHPAD. Mix & mastered by Spyritmyx, listen, download and get lifted!

 

