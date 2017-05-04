MUSIC: Real Skillz & PG Blao ft. MC Maykoos – Turbulence
After receiving exclusives and positive reviews for their debut single ‘Wont Slow My Roll’, hip-hop duo of Real Skillz & PG Blao has got a new offering for lovers of good music.
‘Turbulence’ features comic act Mc Maykoos and is coming merely weeks before the release of their full joint-EP which has been tagged THE LAUNCHPAD. Mix & mastered by Spyritmyx, listen, download and get lifted!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Real Skillz & PG Blao ft. MC Maykoos – Turbulence appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!