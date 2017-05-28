MUSIC: Ruggedman – Is Police Your Friend

Ruggedman comes out with a new song and it is a super conscious track talking about the actions of some Nigeian police officers on too many youth of today that he sees as wrong.

It seems some police officers assume every young man is a fraudster or cyber thief (Yahoo boy) or every young lady is a Pr0stitute.

And some officers see it as normal to go outside the law by searching people’s private properties without a warrant or probable cause and even going as far as causing physical bodily harm.

It is definately a social awareness song to educate the people and the police alike on how to treat each other.

The beautiful part of the song is how Ruggedman adds the voice/words of the super efficient Lagos State Police PRO “Supol Dolapo Opeyemi Badmus”. Taken from a video in which she is seen and heard stating certain dos and donts on police actions.

The song also contains samples from “American Faaji” by The Paramount King of Fuji Abass Akande Obesere.

The track is produced by Seanz Beat, Mixed and mastered by Marqai

Download and enjoy;

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Ruggedman_Is_Police_Your_Friend.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Ruggedman – Is Police Your Friend appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

