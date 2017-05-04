MUSIC: Slikish Ft. Od Woods – Mama

Slikish Embrace with real names Emberga Aondohemba Peter, hails from Benue state , Gwer East Local Government. An undergraduate of Oduduwa University Ile ife Osun State studying Mass Communication.

The Song Mama is dedicated to all mothers in the world, it was inspired basically by how some women derive joy in raising their child, what they do to ensure the child becomes a better person in the society. Produced

by CIQ, Mixed and Mastered by Qase Beatz.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Slikish-Mama-Ft-Od-Woods.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

