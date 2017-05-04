Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Slikish Ft. Od Woods – Mama

Slikish Embrace with real names Emberga Aondohemba Peter, hails from Benue state , Gwer East Local Government. An undergraduate of Oduduwa University Ile ife Osun State studying Mass Communication.

The Song Mama is dedicated to all mothers in the world, it was inspired basically by how some women derive joy in raising their child, what they do to ensure the child becomes a better person in the society. Produced
by CIQ, Mixed and Mastered by Qase Beatz.


 

