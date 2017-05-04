MUSIC: Soundnote ft. Solototo – Love you pass

After the successful release of his trending song/video “Love You Pass” still enjoying massive downloads online, airplay’s on different Tv & radio station across the country and view across all streaming platforms,

Soundnote dishes out the remake to the massive hit The Akwa ibom born act decides to feature his state biggest act know as Solototo.

No doubt he’s about to make another rave of the moment. Without much explanation it’s definitely a song you should watch out for as we await the visuals to it.

Download, share and as well drop your thought.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Soundnote-ft-Solototo-Love-you-pass.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

