MUSIC: Sprint Ft. Timaya – I Must Waka

Raving singer/songwriter SPRINT born Tadafe Emmanuel in Oyo, but originally hails from Delta State.

He started writing songs for some notable artists at an early age and began singing professionally in 2007, he went on to conquer Delta state and the entire South South with the smash hit “SHAYO”

Here re returns with his new TIMAYA assisted banger dubbed I MUST WAKA mixed & mastered byy VC PEREZ.‎



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Sprint-Ft.-Timaya-I-Must-Waka.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

