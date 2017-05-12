MUSIC: Squeeze Tarela – Badman Loving (IF Refix)

“Uber Fresh” performer Squeeze Tarela launched his weekly “The Record Killa Series” on social media two weeks ago; the series see him refix popular songs giving them his own killa treatment.

The viral video series has evolved; as he remakes Davido’s smash “If” into the stunning “Badman Loving”. The new phase of the series, sees the refix arrive with a studio recording, and will continue with future installments.

Squeeze embodies the production; as he recreate the smash into a dynamic and explosive song while paying homage the original. This refix is a must listen and proves that Tarela is a force that will disturb the world at large. Squeeze Tarela recently released the Paul Gambit directed music video for his single “Bend”.

Listen Up!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Squeeze-Tarela-Badman-Loving-If-Refix.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

