MUSIC: Temiloluwa – Ile

Sogbetun Damilola Temiloluwa born January 24 is a Nigerian singer, song writer and recording artist with the stage name Temiloluwa debuts with Ile. Temiloluwa is the third female child of her family. She is a fan of country, soul, classical, Afro and African music.

She got inspired from the likes of Asa, Bob marley, Sia, Brymo, Shola Allynson, and Lagbaja. Temiloluwa studied Surveying and Geo-Informatics at Bells University of Technology, Ogun State. She has been passionate about music since her childhood. Ile was produced by Stunes, mixed and mastered by Meezy.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Temiloluwa-Ile.mp3

