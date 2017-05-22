MUSIC: Terry Apala ft. Bisola – Bad girl

Apala Hip-Hop sensation, Terry Apala is on a winning streak this year thrilling his fans withhit after hit. Following the release of his critically acclaimed cover to Ed Sheeran’s hit single shape of you, Terry Apala teams up withBig brother NaijaRunner-up Bisola, on aMid-tempo tune titled “Bad Girl”

Terry Apala shows his versatilityonce again on “Bad Girl”, thesong produced by Benie Macaulay tells an intriguing story of how he meets a lady and wants to be with her, with a top notch sound as usual, it is evident he is set to strongly sit on the throne as the “New Skool King”.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Terry-Apala_Bad-girl-ft.-Bisola.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Terry Apala ft. Bisola – Bad girl appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

