MUSIC: Topilomess ft. C.Y – Ibadi (Prod. By Segzy)

After the successful release of first mainstream single hustle spirit & fresh milk that was widely accepted by lovers of music across the nation, FCT Gang present another hit song ‘Ibadi’ by Topilomessi ft C. Y. Produced by Segzy This new song is a must listen song for all lovers of music and let’s appreciate Good music.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Topilomess-ft.-C.Y-Ibadi.mp3

