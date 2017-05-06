MUSIC: Yonda Ft. Burnaboy – Las Vegas (Remix)
Finally here comes the most anticipated tune from the DMW Camp, The remix for Yonda latest single titled “Las Vegas“.
The remix features Burnaboy, Which they both create another sizzling sound for your listening pleasure.
Listen, download and enjoy.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Yonda Ft. Burnaboy – Las Vegas (Remix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!