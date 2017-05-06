MUSIC: Yung L – Cheers

Choc Boi Nation – an imprint under Chocolate City Music proudly presents “CHEERS” by Yung L.

It is his debut single since he recently signed to CBN. “Cheers” is built on a light hearted and simple Caribbean inspired groove which is built upon with simple horns and intermittent kicks. It is laid back and easy going – the way a fun weekend should be.

The catchy, mid tempo feel good track is all about celebrating the weekend and having a good time celebrating life with friends and goons. “Cheers” was produced by TUC.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Yung-L-Cheers.mp3

