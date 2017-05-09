Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Yung6ix ft. Dice Ailes & Mr. Jollof – No Favors

Ahead of the release of his hotly anticipated single titled “Loving You” featuring Korede Bello; Yung6ix unlocks a new track titled “No Favors”.

The brilliant Disally produced trap/hip-hop banger featuring Chocolate City’s pop star Dice Ailes and praised comic Mr. Jollof.

“No Favors” arrives after the massive success of the Phyno and Percy assisted “Money is Relevant”; and is expected to be housed on Yung6ix’s sophomore LP slated for a mid-2017 release.

Enjoy!

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

