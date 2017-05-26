MUSIC: Yung6ix ft. Korede Bello – Loving You

KKTBM hip-hop juggernaut Yung6ix stuns with a mega pop smash titled “Loving You”, featuring Mavin Records pop force Korede Bello.

The audacious number which is a stunning fusion of euro-pop and afro-pop is sure to be the biggest collaboration of the year.

Brace up and vibe to “Loving You”, which arrives after the massive success of “Money is Relevant” and “No Favors”. Yung6ix is gearing up to release his sophomore album, which is expected to house “Loving You”.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Loving-You-Radio-Clean.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

