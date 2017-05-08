Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Yungzee-Onos ft. Defizy & Taurushood – Long Time (Prod. KillerTunes)

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Yungzee-Onos – Real name ONORIODE OTTU a pop and Afrobeat artiste from Warri (Uvwie Local Government) – Nigeria. Yungzee-Onos started singing at the age of 10 and recently got signed to an International record label “Oh God Success Music Records” which was founded by an International Entrepreneur and Business Man “BLESSING OKE. E” who has get interested in music, movies and fashion.

CEO, OGSM Records “Blessing Oke. E.” has promised to add immensely to the entertainment by discovering young and talented artistes across Africa to produce quality music for the people.

Here is the latest production from OGSM RECORDS; “Yungzee-Onos ft Defizy & Taurushood – LONG TIME” Prod. KillerTunes.

