Musiliu Obanikoro threathens to leave PDP.. Find out his reasons..

Former minister of state for defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, says he will leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if the Supreme Court affirms Senator Ali Modu-Sheriff as the National Chairman of the party on May 25. Speaking in an interview with the Punch newspaper, Obanikoro stated: “One thing that is certain is that if Sheriff …

