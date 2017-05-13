Muslim cleric urges Fifa to ban Christian players from making sign of the cross

A cleric has called on the football body, Fifa to ban Christian football players form making the sign of the cross after scoring or coming onto the pitch.

According to the Sun Mohammed al Arefe asked FIFA’S governing body step in to outlaw the prayer symbol.

Al Arefe wrote: “I’ve seen video clips of athletes, soccer players running, shooting and when they win they make the symbol of the cross on their chests and my question is do FIFA’s rules not forbid this.”

Also the Sun report that controversy erupted after Real Madrid agreed to remove a Christian cross symbol from its kits on sale in the Middle East.

The Spanish club, which is sponsored by Dubai-based Emirates airline, has its kits made by a company named Marka in the region.

Marka’s Vice Chairman Khaled al-Mheiri said: “We have to be sensitive to other parts of the Gulf that are quite sensitive to products that hold the cross”.

The post Muslim cleric urges Fifa to ban Christian players from making sign of the cross appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

