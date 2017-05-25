Pages Navigation Menu

Muslim group slams Fayose over alleged attacks on filling stations

Posted on May 25, 2017

An Islamic body, Muslim Rights Congress (MURIC) has called on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to stop those it referred to as “Governor Fayose’s thugs” from carrying out further attacks on homes and business premises of Muslims and other law-abiding residents of Ekiti State. MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in an online press […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

