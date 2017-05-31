Muslims in Kaduna beg Nasir El-Rufai for food during Ramadan

Muslims fasting in Kaduna state has pleaded to the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to borrow a leaf from other Northern state governors by providing them food stuff in the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Before the coming of the El-Rufai administration, fasting Kaduna residents enjoyed similar benefits from the state government. Previous administrations distributed rice, …

