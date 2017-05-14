“Must FFK speak on everything?” | Read Femi Fani-Kayode’s sexist statement from our top 10 quotes from the past week
For the first time in her undeserving social media career, presidential aide Lauretta Onochie finally got something right last week….
Read » “Must FFK speak on everything?” | Read Femi Fani-Kayode’s sexist statement from our top 10 quotes from the past week on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!