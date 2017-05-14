Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Must FFK speak on everything?” | Read Femi Fani-Kayode’s sexist statement from our top 10 quotes from the past week

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Femi Fani-Kayode | 0 comments

For the first time in her undeserving social media career, presidential aide Lauretta Onochie finally got something right last week….

Read » “Must FFK speak on everything?” | Read Femi Fani-Kayode’s sexist statement from our top 10 quotes from the past week on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.