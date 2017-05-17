Pages Navigation Menu

Mutilated Body of Young Girl Found with Hands Tied and Private Parts Cut-off (Photo)

Posted on May 17, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Police in Mmakaunyane, North West South Africa are still battling to identify a young woman who was found murdered and her private part cut off.

SA Police spokesperson, Constable Thembi Nowathe said police are asking the public’s help in identifying the woman whose body was found in a dense bush last Thursday.

“Her naked body was discovered next to a graveyard, and her genitals were cut out. The body was found lying face down with her hands tied from behind with cable ties.

“We have checked various police stations around Tshwane to see if there are cases of missing people fitting her description, but without luck,” said Nowathe.

“The age of the young woman is unknown, but it looks like she was between 17 and 21 years,” she said.

Nowathe said she was wearing a blue T-shirt with Arizona 66 printed on it. “Her blue Carvela shoes were found near a stream. Anyone who can assist in identifying this person may contact the Dube police.”

Source: Pretoria North Rekord

