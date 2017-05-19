Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“My all in all” _ Mercy Johnson’s Husband Shares New Pics, Showers Praises on His Wife

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Prince Odi Okojie took to social media to share a lovely photo of himself and his beautiful wife, Mercy Johnson.

The business mogul gushed about his wife who was dressed in a lovely Ankara dress as they stepped out for a traditional wedding.
He wrote in the caption,

“That moment my lips touches her cheek,her eyes closed….hmmmm this my wife Traditional marriage outing with my Wife, Girlfriend, My all

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post “My all in all” _ Mercy Johnson’s Husband Shares New Pics, Showers Praises on His Wife appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.