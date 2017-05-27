Pages Navigation Menu

My Arsenal Future Will Be Sorted Out Next Week – Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said his future at the club will become clear by “Wednesday or Thursday”. The 67-year-old’s contract expires this summer and signing a new deal has been the subject of speculation for months. “We have a board meeting on Tuesday, and on Wednesday or Thursday it will be very clear,” Wenger told…

