“My Bride, Mrs W”: Banky W Gushes On Adesua, Shares More Stunning Photos

Shortly after his traditional marriage, Popular R n B singer, Banky W has officially introduced his bride, Adesua Etomi as “Mrs W”. The excited Groom-to-be took to his Instagram page and wrote: “Lemme introduce my bride she’s Mrs. W. Don’t mean to trouble you… Lol”… He also shared more photos from their introduction, check them …

The post “My Bride, Mrs W”: Banky W Gushes On Adesua, Shares More Stunning Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

