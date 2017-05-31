Pages Navigation Menu

My contract expired but I’m still with YBNL, says Adekunle Gold

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

URBAN highlife singer Adekunle Gold says he’s still with YBNL despite his contract having expired. Gold, like Lil Kesh, signed a two-year contract with the Olamide Adedeji-led record label. While Lil Kesh announced the end of his deal with YBNL in 2016, Gold has failed to follow suit, giving life to series of speculation. But […]

