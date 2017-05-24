Pages Navigation Menu

My daughter’s beauty is something else – Maheeda gushes over daughter [PICTURED]

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Maheeda’s daughter, Divine is undoubtedly a beautiful young girl, and her mum couldn’t help but gush about her this morning. She shared her picture and wrote: “When your mum called you Divine and you are Divine indeed… my daughter’s beauty is something else Jesus help me protect her” Source: Instgram

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

