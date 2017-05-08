My DM Is Open For Sliding In – Kunle Remi, Adesua Etomi’s Ex

Actor Kunle Remi said his DM is open for sliding in, After reportedly loosing Adesua to Banky W. He wrote: My DMs are open for sliding in. I just poured sunlight liquid soap with Enough water to make the sliding easier for you. Watch the wall tho! Source: Twitter

