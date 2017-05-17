My family not from Benin – Obanikoro

Former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, has denied that his progenitor, Obanikoro of Lagos, was from the Bini Kingdom in Edo State. Chief Femi Okunnu, a former Minister of Works, had claimed Obanikoro was from Benin. Obanikoro, however, insists the legendary Obanikoro was an Awori from Idiluwo-Ile in Ojo Local Government Area […]

