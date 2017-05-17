My family not from Benin, says Musiliu Obanikoro

By Dapo Akinrefon

FORMER Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, yesterday, refuted claims that his progenitor, Obanikoro of Lagos, was not from Bini Kingdom, Edo State.

Setting the records striaght, the former Minister clarified that the legendary Obanikoro was an Awori from Idiluwo-Ile in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos.

He, however, faulted the account of the former Minister of Works, Chief Femi Okunnu who said Obanikoro was from Benin saying the account was false.

He said while he personally had a link with Benin City through his paternal great grand mother, who was from Eletu-Odibo family, the first Obanikoro was not from Benin.

Obanikoro said the descendants of Chief Obanikoro, including Ajayi-Bembe, Ogunlana Arewa, Abisawo Otun, Osadeko, Aregbe and Oyerokun, were conscious of their Awori root.

He said: “Chief Okunnu said Obanikoro was from Benin, we are not from Benin. We are from Aworiland. We are from Idiluwo-Ile in Ojo local government. Personally, I have Bini blood. My paternal great grand mother was from Eletu-Odibo family. Eletu-Odibo came with the Oba of Benin to Lagos. She was the daughter of Ogabi Eletu-Odibo. But, Obanikoro was not a Bini man. He was an Awori.”

