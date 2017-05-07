Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My fears for APC, Buhari – Idahosa – Guardian (blog)

Posted on May 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

My fears for APC, Buhari – Idahosa
Guardian (blog)
Charles Idahosa is a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which started as AC then ACN before its fusion with other parties to form the APC. He was the Political Adviser to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as governor of Edo State.

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.