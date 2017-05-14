My Government Will Never Betray Trust Of Lagosians – Ambode

GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Saturday graced the Lagos @ 50 Community Day and Carnival Celebrations, assuring that his administration will not betray the trust of Lagosians.

Ambode, who spoke at the Ago Hausa, Ajeromi Ifelodun local government area, one of the of the venues of the carnival, said his administration will continue to run an all-inclusive government where all Lagosians can have and feel a sense of belonging regardless of party affiliation, creed or colour.

The community day and carnival celebrations was held simultaneously in 20 venues spread across the local governments in the state and featured series of fanfare activities including parade of various street carnival, group parade, traditional dancers, children calisthenics display, dance competitions, among others.

He said that through the various infrastructural upgrades in areas that were hitherto neglected, government was demonstrating that Lagos is a state of inclusion in which all law-abiding, hardworking and honest persons will earn their fair rewards.

“Almost two years after you gave our party, the All Progressives Congress your vote, the majority who had their way and the minority who had their say can attest to the fact that our government has operated like the sun that shines brightly on everybody,” he said.

While pledging his administration’s commitment to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy, the governor attributed the successes the state has recorded in the last 50 years to the good citizens who see Lagos as “a collective responsibility, an unfinished business that is always developing capacity to serve the citizens by making them safer, happier and wealthier”

Ambode also said that the efforts of law abiding citizens have given his administration the confidence and courage to boldly combat the problems confronting the state.

“Whether it is crime, filth or social nuisance, we have left no stone unturned because you have entrusted to us your lives, day and night. I pledge, here and again, that we shall never betray that trust.

“So let us be merry even as we re-dedicate ourselves to the journey towards greater prosperity that lies ahead of us. Let our communities help our local council development areas and our local government areas to rise to the challenge of a greater Lagos of our dreams”.

The post My Government Will Never Betray Trust Of Lagosians – Ambode appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

