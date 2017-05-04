‘My husband asked me to stop working ’cos his mother never worked’

Yesterday, Joy Udo, a teacher, told a Jikwoyi customary court, Abuja, that she left her matrimonial home because her husband asked her to stop working because his mother never worked.

Joy, who filed a petition seeking dissolution of the marriage, said: “The major disagreement we had before I left his house was when he asked me to quit my job because his mother never worked, so his wife must not work.

“I refused. I told him that I won’t quit my job because if I do, I will be in a tight corner. He does not have enough money to cater for the family; even the capital that he used in starting his business, I gave it to him.”

Joy also told the court that her husband does not bear the entire responsibility of catering for the family, adding that her husband faked his identity to lure her to marry him.

She told the court: “Before our marriage, my husband claimed to be a pastor, but after the marriage, he stopped going to church and never wanted to pray with the family.

“I always see lots of love text messages on my husband’s phone. When I called his lover, the lady will say my husband never told her that he was married.

“When the lady told my husband that I called her, he made trouble with me and said that the marriage between us has ended.”

Joy urged the court to dissolve the marriage and grant her the custody of the children. But the respondent, Udo, a businessman, was not in court.

The judge, Everyman Eleanya, adjourned the case until May 27 for defence.

The post ‘My husband asked me to stop working ’cos his mother never worked’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

