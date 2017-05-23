My husband contacted gonorrhoea from his girlfriend not me, wife tells court

A motorcycle and generator mechanic, Mr Fatai Ganiyu, 35,on Tuesday approached an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court in Ekiti to dissolve his 16-year-old marriage to his wife, Modupe.

The petitioner is seeking the dissolution of the marriage blessed with three children on the grounds of adultery, lack of care for him and the children, threat to life and lack of respect for him.

Ganniyu cited instances where he caught the respondent in hotels and beer parlours with men.

The father of three told the court that he contacted gonorrhoea from the respondent as a result of her wayward lifestyle.

He said that whenever the respondent leaves the house, she abandons her children without preparing food for them.

He told the court that the respondent does not respect his mother, adding that whenever he queries her for her bad attitude, she threatens him with a knife.

He prayed the court to dissolve the marriage saying he longer love his wife.

Ganiyu, however, appealed to the court to award the custody of the three children especially the male child to him for proper upbringing.

The respondent, Modupe Ganiyu, 34, a trader, refuted all the allegations levelled against her by the petitioner.

She told the court that she does not have secret affairs with men and she often takes care of the petitioner and the children

Modupe told the court that the petitioner did not contact gonorrhoea from her but from his girlfriend.

She also denied threatening the petitioner with a knife‎.

She appealed to the court to award custody of the three children to her for proper care and upbringing.

After hearing from both parties, the President of the Court, Mr Joseph Ogunsemi, observed that the marriage had broken down irretrievably and consequently dissolved it.

He awarded the custody of the male child who was 13-year-old to the petitioner, while the custody of the two female children was awarded to the respondent.

Ogunsemi ordered the petitioner to pay N2, 000 as monthly feeding allowance on each of the two children beginning from end of May‎.

He also ruled that the petitioner would be responsible for the education of the three children at all levels.

Ogunsemi also granted unrestricted access to both parties to visit the children in their custody.

The post My husband contacted gonorrhoea from his girlfriend not me, wife tells court appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

